Downtown Stockton landmarks lit purple as Stockton Kings make playoffs

The Stockton Kings will take on the Mexico City Capitanes at the Stockton Arena Wednesday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — For the second time in team history, the Sacramento Kings' G-league affiliate, the Stockton Kings has clinched a spot in the playoffs and the city is celebrating.

Tuesday night, Stockton's City Hall was lit purple days after the Kings defeated the G-League Ignite 120-90 at the Stockton Arena. The win cemented a first-round bye in the playoffs.

With the win tonight against G League Ignite, the Kings earn a first-round bye for the 2023 @nbagleague Playoffs ⏩🔥 pic.twitter.com/k9ReC6psoc — Stockton Kings (@StocktonKings) March 19, 2023

Officials with the City of Stockton say that City Hall, the water fountains at Weber Point and the Stockton Arena will be illuminated in purple every night as long as the Kings are in the playoffs.

The lights turn on at dusk.

The Stockton Kings are scheduled to take on the Mexico City Capitanes at the Stockton Arena Wednesday. Tickets are still available for the game which tips off at 7 p.m.

The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

The Stockton team's success comes as the Sacramento Kings fight for a place in the NBA playoffs, which would be a first in 16 years. The Sacramento Kings are currently ranked third in the Western Conference.

This is how we #lightthebeam at City Hall 🟣🔦 Let’s go Stockton Kings!!! #playoffs Posted by Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln on Tuesday, March 21, 2023