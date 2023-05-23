Clash over proposed family friendly drag show heats debate in Stockton

The San Joaquin County Pride Center's proposed family friendly drag show would be held at the historic Stockton children's park

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton City Hall overflowed with concerned citizens Tuesday, representing both sides of the debate over a proposed family friendly drag show at a historic children's park.

The controversy stems over the San Joaquin Pride Center's application to host their fundraising event, "We Are Family," at Stockton's Pixie Woods.

Supporters of the event said it's an opportunity for families to celebrate Pride Month.

"It’s crazy that we’re here in 2023," said Matt Pargeter-Villarreal, minister of the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Stockton, who called the event a way for families to meet drag performers, experience drag in a way that’s safe and to demystify what it is.

Those opposed don't want it to take place at a children's park.

"My view it shouldn’t be at Pixie Woods," said Tom O'Brion, an 80-year-old retiree. He said if it weren't proposed for a children's park, "that probably would be OK."

During the marathon public comment session, Mayor Kevin Lincoln called on city officials to explain that the event was still progressing through the application process to rent Pixie Woods, after hours and not during normal general admissions hours.

Furthermore, the officials said the city cannot regulate the use of the park based on the group or substance of the event.

