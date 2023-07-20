Driver in deadly Stockton hit-and-run crash turns themselves in, police say

Police did not arrest the driver, but forwarded charges to the District Attorney's Office.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The driver accused of hitting and killing a 64-year-old bicyclist in Stockton, then leaving the scene, came forward after the crash, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police neither arrested nor publicly named the driver, but said that he or she voluntarily went to the police department to report the crash. Officers forwarded hit-and-run charges to the District Attorney's Office which will review the case.

According to police, the driver hit and killed 64-year-old Stockton resident Joaquin Carrasco Jr. while he was riding his bike Tuesday night near the intersection of Pacific and Yokuts Avenues.

Police said that due to the active investigation, they could not share why officers did not arrest the driver. Authorities did not disclose the time or day that the driver came forward to police, only saying that it was a "short time after the incident."

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with information by calling 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 for information reported to 209-946-0600.

