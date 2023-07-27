Donations, community support keeps lights on at downtown Stockton restaurant

In the seven months that Eat at Clark's has been open, Andre and Marissa Clark have dealt with more than seven break-ins and slow business.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — When Andre and Marissa Clark walked into their downtown Stockton restaurant Thursday morning, the lights were off. Their electricity had been cut.

"The last couple of days we just looked at each other like, 'we're not giving up until the very end' so we opened Monday and PG&E did come out to shut us off," said Marissa.

In January, the couple converted their popular catering business, Eat at Clark's, into a restaurant in downtown Stockton. After dealing with more than seven costly break-ins in seven months, the damage started to add up.

They were placed on a payment plan for their PG&E bill.

"We didn't realize how expensive it was going to be, this is our very first restaurant," said Marissa. "We couldn't afford it with everything going on and keeping food out the door, we broke the arrangement, unfortunately."

With no hope left, Marissa called on the community's support one more time by uploading a video on Facebook and posting a sign outside the store calling for donations and support.

The community answered.

"We got up this morning and added up all the donations that we've received from everyone and what we made the last couple of days, and we were able to pay it," said Marissa. "The community support has really been awesome. People showed up who we've ever seen and have given us the most beautiful blessings, hugs and tears."

The news that the Clarks will be able to turn their power back on was music to the ears of Megan Escudero, who works nearby and stopped in to show support.

"I can imagine that their bills must be quite a bit, especially when you consider what they have to do, and to not be able to pay the bill is not a good thing," said Escudero. "Today is the day for me that I'm able to help out a little bit, so I figured I'd come in and make a purchase."

With enough money raised to keep their business going, the Clarks waited for a PG&E crew all-day Thursday. The lack of electricity didn't stop the couple from powering through, using barbecues and pre-cooked food.

"Every time we overcome something, it makes you feel that much stronger. Like, this is capable, this is able to happen, we can do this," said Andre. "We need to keep going and we need to keep growing."

Even with the power out as Anthony Acosta enjoyed his lunch, Andre and Marissa's perseverance and hope brought light to the darkened dining room.

"They're really cool people," said Acosta. "I got a lot of respect for them and they do good work here, that's the most important thing, so that's why I keep coming back."

“It’s family that’s going to continue to push us through”

After dealing with 7+ break-ins since Jan., Andre and Marissa Clark couldn’t afford to keep their lights on— until the #Stockton community stepped up.

Catch the couple’s touching story of perseverance only on @ABC10 at 5. https://t.co/By1gKXyvMz pic.twitter.com/p605fFAjvd — Gabriel Porras (@Gabriel_Porras_) July 27, 2023

Watch more from ABC10: Homeless crisis: city of Stockton, leaders announce new housing for homeless community