Edison High School baseball coach identified as one of three killed in Stockton in the past week

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office identified Mark Scott, 31, as one of the people killed recently in Stockton.

Scott, according to Stockton Unified School District Public Information Officer Melinda Meza, was a paraprofessional at Pulliam Elementary School and an assistant baseball coach at Edison High School.

Stockton police said a man — identified as Scott on Tuesday — died after being shot on Feb. 11.

Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street to reports of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

"Homicide detectives responded to assume the investigation," the post from police reads. "At this time, there is no motive or suspect information."

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Scott's death comes at a time when the city has seen two other deaths in a matter of days.

A man died after a shooting and car crash in north Stockton Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office confirmed with ABC10 the man who died, in this case, was Brian Dixon, 35, of Stockton.

Then the Stockton Police Department is also investigating shooting that left a teenager dead in a north Stockton park.

At 11:49 p.m. Friday, officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive after 911 callers reported a person had been shot.

After arriving on scene, officers found an 18-year-old man inside of a vehicle in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police say. Medics on scene pronounced the teenager dead.

