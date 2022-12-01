Stockton leaders to vote on ending COVID emergency, continuing Flavor Fest | City Council preview

The second to last city council meeting of 2022 will be held Tuesday in Stockton City Chambers starting at 5:30 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — City councilmembers in Stockton will vote Tuesday on 13 different items during the city's second to last scheduled city council meeting of the year.

After more than two and a half years, councilmembers may vote to end the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The declaration, which suspended the monetary limit on the City Manager's contracting authority, was first approved on March 12, 2020.

In a recommendation to the council, city staffers wrote that the decision to propose ending the city's declaration falls in line with Governor Gavin Newsom's decision to end the state's State of Emergency effective Feb. 28.

If approved, the COVID-19 emergency declaration for Stockton would also end on Feb 28.

Stockton City Councilmembers will also vote Tuesday on a recommendation to collaborate with Visit Stockton for a second and third year of Flavor Fest.

Stockton's inaugural Flavor Fest was hosted by Visit Stockton in May with some funding being provided by the City of Stockton through federal grants meant to help event programming which took a hit during the pandemic.

The two-day festival at Stockton's Weber Point brought in a revenue of $46,546 for event promoters and $26,500 for local nonprofits, new city documents show.

According to city staffers in their recommendation to approve the resolution, Visit Stockton has already begun planning for a return of the festival in 2023. If approved, the resolution would allow the city to collaborate with Visit Stockton on the festival and provide funding through a special grant fund.

The city council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Stockton's City Hall downtown.

