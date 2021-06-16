'Booby trap-type' explosives found in Stockton home during eviction, deputies say

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken into custody, but his charges will depend on what deputies find in the home.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin sheriff's deputies said they found several 'booby trap-style' explosives and other weapons while doing an eviction at a Stockton home.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said they found multiple explosives at a home along the 2100 block of Stewart Street in Stockton while serving a restraining order with a move-out order.

A person was accused of becoming combative with deputies and was taken into custody. Deputies said he was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, and, once released, will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. Officials said charges will depend upon what's found in the home.

The Explosive Ordnance Detonation team is currently checking the home.

Deputies are continuing to ask people to avoid the area and have done evacuations around several blocks in the area.