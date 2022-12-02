x
Stockton

Multiple people injured in Stockton explosion, sheriff's office says

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is recommending people stay away from the area as they investigate the cause of the explosion.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they received calls Monday about an explosion in Stockton.

The explosion happened before 8:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of East Waterloo Road.

Deputies arrived and found several people with injuries. Some of those people were taken to local hospitals.

The sheriff's office is recommending that people stay away from the area as they investigate the cause of the explosion.

