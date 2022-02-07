Fallen Stockton firefighter Max Fortuna's memorial service set for Tuesday

Closed services will be held in Stockton on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. for fallen Stockton firefighter Max Fortuna.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Vidal "Max" Fortuna was a husband, a father and a "brother" to his fellow firefighters at the Stockton Fire Department. This Tuesday his loved ones will have a chance to say their last goodbyes.

According to the Stockton Police Department, closed services will be held in Stockton on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

Memorial services will include friends and family of the Fortuna's, the Stockton Fire Department and their families, active and retired members of fire service, law enforcement agencies from throughout the State of California, and invited guests only.

Members of the community are encouraged to pay their respects by watching the service online and watching the memorial procession that will take place downtown immediately following the service.

The service will be live-streamed on the Stockton Fire Department Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. The procession route and viewing locations will be available at the Stockton Fire Department's website.

“The outpouring from the community and others throughout the nation has been overwhelming,” said Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards.

“We appreciate and are humbled by the tremendous support. In lieu of flowers, Stockton Professional Firefighters Local 456 has provided an opportunity for making a donation at Fund the First, Fallen Fire Captain Max Fortuna, that will provide the greatest benefit to the Fortuna Family.”

Memorial Procession for Stockton Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna A memorial service for Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

