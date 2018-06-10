The family of 19-year old Kahlil Ahmad, the man who was killed in a triple shooting in Stockton, says since he was declared dead they have yet to see his body or have the body released.

Ahmad was shot and killed on North Sutter Street in Stockton on Monday night.

The family says Ahmad grew up in East Palo Alto and moved to Modesto and then to Stockton about four years ago.

"He loved to play fight. He loved to play fight. He thought he was our big cousin," said Ahmad’s cousin, T'mera Clark.

Armani Chambers, Ahmad’s girlfriend, says the couple went out for a walk to see nearby friends on Monday night. That's when Ahmad witnessed a real fight and tried to break it up. Suddenly, someone pulled a gun and shot him.

"From when he got shot, my boyfriend was in shock. He was looking around like, ‘Don't tell my grandma I got shot.’ I'm like, ‘No, I gotta tell her, I gotta tell her.’ He kept saying, ‘Be strong. I love you. Be strong. I love you,’" said Chambers.

Ahmad was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital where family members say they were given limited information about his condition.

According to Ahmad's family, while waiting at San Joaquin General Hospital the night of the shooting, for hours, they say they were led to believe Ahmad was still alive, only to learn through TV news and online that a “19-year-old shooting victim” was dead.

ABC10 met with Dave Culberson, CEO of San Joaquin General Hospital regarding the family's concerns.

"We are investigating and will get back to you," said Culberson.

"It's hurtful when people are sending you screen shots of news articles and you don't know what's going on with your family member," said Clark.

The family says Ahmad's mother had passed away and his father is in prison. So, the county coroner had difficulty notifying immediate family.

Furthermore, once the father was located and release papers were sent by the funeral home for the father to sign, the sheriff’s office says the incorrect name was listed on the papers were returned. So, the paperwork had to be prepared and sent back again.

The sheriff’s office says everything is now in order and the body will be released Saturday morning. For the family, it's been a nightmare.

"He needs to be laid to rest," said Clark.

