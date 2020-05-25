'She didn't deserve this' | Family of killed 7-year-old Stockton girl left searching for answers

A Sunday evening vigil for the young girl brought family and friends together to share some hugs and some tears as they process the loss.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a Stockton seven-year-old girl was left reeling over the weekend as they struggled to find answers in the young girl's killing.

Seven-year-old Billie Williams was killed on Saturday, and her father was arrested as a suspect in her death. As her family mourns the loss and question why she was killed, the one thing they know for certain is that she was loved.

"It's a little girl that's going to be missed so deeply. Gone too soon. Can't hug her anymore. Just only have memories now," said Carolyn Bryant, Billie's great grandmother.

On Sunday evening, dozens of people came to a vigil for Billie. They shared some hugs, some tears, and even a few laughs as family and friends gathered to honor the young girl's memory.

Her death is not the kind of crime that the city sees often, according to Stockton Police Department. It's a tragedy that has left family members in disbelief.

"I was really surprised and I'm completely off because of the fact that the type of family they had," said Deanthony Reaves, Billie's cousin. "They have a big family. I used to live with them a while back for like a year, and I've never seen no signs of any of them doing this intentionally."

But for now, all they can hold on to are the memories of young Billie.

"I just want her to be remembered as as a sweet young young girl, and she didn't deserve this. She's definitely in a better place. It's sad for us, but she's in a better place," said Reaves.

While the family searches for some closure, they're anxious for the truth to come out.

"We just want justice for her, by any means necessary. We just want justice," Bryant said.

Officer Joseph Silva, spokesperson for Stockton Police Department, says the case is still an active investigation and, although both the step mother and biological mother of the little girl have been questioned, neither have been arrested.

