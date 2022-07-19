Daughter of man killed at his Stockton grocery store still seeking justice 6 years later

63-year-old Anwar Machiwalla was shot and killed on July 11, 2016 at the Three Palms Grocery store on Highway 88

STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been over six years since 63-year-old Anwar Machiwalla was shot and killed after being robbed at his own grocery store just east of Stockton.

"My family has been devastated by this over and over again," said Alia Machiwalla, Anwar's daughter.

Anwar Machiwalla was shot to death at the Three Palms Grocery Store at 6732 E. Highway 88.

"For you to rob from the store and steal my father away, please just do the right thing. Forgiveness will come," Alia said.

It happened on Monday, July 11, 2016 close to 5 p.m.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the man entered the store demanding money and then shot Machiwalla as he left.

CPR was started, but sadly and tragically, Machiwalla died near the entrance to the store he loved.

"I'm not sure if my dad chased him out or what had happened because my dad was quite fearless," Alia said.

Machiwalla emigrated from Pakistan to the U.S. in 1990 in the hopes of making a better life for himself and his family. He and his brother co-owned the store.

Alia said her father was a giver and the store was his pride and joy.

"Those that would come that maybe didn't have enough money or were maybe just starting their life here in the valley, my dad would give them free food, free milk and eggs for their family. And, he would keep a running note of people that would do those things, and then they would be able to repay him back once they had the money to do so," Alia said. "His customers always came first. So, yeah, that store gave us everything that we needed and most of what we wanted."

What the family wants now is justice for the husband, father and grandfather. Speaking emotionally and through tears, Alia has this message for his killer.

"Please come forward. Please. Do the right thing."

The suspect is described as a light skinned male wearing a bandana covering his face. He was seen running to a waiting large, black SUV parked near the store on East Fairfield Lane.

There is a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 209-946-0600 to submit an anonymous tip.

