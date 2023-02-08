1 killed, multiple hurt after DUI crash in Stockton

The crashed forced Southbound I-5 to close for more than two hours early Sunday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A person who was driving under the influence in Stockton Saturday night caused a crash that left one person dead and multiple others hurt, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, the DUI driver was behind the wheel of a Dodge sedan when the car hit an SUV on southbound Interstate 5 near March Lane around 11:56 p.m. Saturday.

The force of the crash allegedly caused the SUV to crash into the center divider. One person who was inside the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Multiple other people in the SUV were hurt and taken to a hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The crash caused all of southbound I-5 to close for more than two hours. CHP officers arrested the driver of the Dodge on suspicion of DUI.

