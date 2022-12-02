x
Stockton

All lanes open on Highway 12 after deadly crash

According to CHP Stockton, the driver of a sedan crossed over the double lines on Highway 12 going eastbound and crashed into a big rig truck.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person died in a crash on Highway 12 in San Joaquin County Wednesday morning.

Caltrans said all lanes are now open after the accident blocked traffic for hours.

According to CHP Stockton, the crash happened around 4:34 a.m. at Tower Park Way in San Joaquin County. The driver of a sedan crossed over the double lines on Highway 12 going eastbound and crashed into a big rig truck.

The driver of the sedan sustained major injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the big rig truck had minor injuries.

The name of the person killed has not been released at the time. 

