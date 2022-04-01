x
Stockton

Traffic accident under investigation in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a traffic accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that may be fatal on Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Street. 

The department is asking drivers to avoid the area and said in a  Facebook post that more information with be released later.

