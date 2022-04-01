Traffic accident under investigation in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that may be fatal on Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Street.
The department is asking drivers to avoid the area and said in a Facebook post that more information with be released later.
READ MORE:
- Shooting in Stockton leaves 1 person dead
- 'We can't absorb that cost': Rising expenses add to pandemic pain for small businesses
- 'Grateful to be alive': Rabbi in Colleyville hostage situation posts update after escaping synagogue
- Natomas COVID testing site to temporarily close for 'job skills training and to improve customer service'
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9
Watch more on ABC10