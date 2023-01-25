Family searches for answers while Stockton father fights for his life

Jose Lopez was taken to a hospital where family members say he remains in critical condition in an ICU.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Running back and forth between the intensive care unit at a local hospital and the intersection of Sutter Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stockton is how Angelica Lopez has spent the past three days.

Just days ago, the south Stockton intersection was bustling with police activity after Angelica's father, 60-year-old Jose Lopez, was hit by a car while crossing the street while walking home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police officials say.

The driver who hit the grandfather and father of two drove away from the scene, leaving Jose alone in the dark street until a police officer eventually drove by and stopped.

"We've been trying to go around to the businesses," said Angelica while fighting back tears. "I just want the person that did it to speak up. I just want to know who did this, why they didn't stop... we just want answers."

Jose was taken to a hospital where family members say he remains in critical condition in an ICU.

"It's been hard," said Angelica at the crash scene Wednesday, before leaving to return to the hospital. "But I just keep telling my brother: just stay strong, we got to be strong for him."

Angelica describes her father as loving, caring and talkative. She and her family members are shocked that someone could run away from the scene but are hoping that witnesses will come forward.

Those with information on the case are asked to call Stockton Police Department investigators at 209-937-8377.

"We just want justice for our dad because this is not fair," said Jose's son, Jose Lopez Jr, "Many people that might see this... they might know my dad, they might know me and they know that he's a loving person. So we just want justice for him please."

