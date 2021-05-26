Days after Stockton nonprofit founder arrested, Fathers & Families of San Joaquin issue statement

Fathers & Families of San Joaquin said they do not support the alleged actions of their former executive director.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Days after cutting ties with their founder, Fathers & Families of San Joaquin issued a statement regarding Samuel Nunez's alleged crimes on their Facebook page.

"At this time, we know very little about the specifics of the current allegations and potential case against our founder and former Executive Director Sammy Nunez," the Fathers & Families of San Joaquin Board and Leadership Team said, in part, in a statement. "We do want to reiterate that we do not support the alleged and abhorrent actions of our former executive director. What we do know is that our core beliefs remain the same - all life is sacred, every person has intrinsic worth, and together we can be instruments of peace."

Nunez was arrested on May 21 in Stockton. He faces three felony child sex charges including "continuous sexual abuse of a child" and two counts of "lewd acts with a child."

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office says the alleged acts occurred between 2001 to 2005 when the victim was eight to 12 years old.

Fathers & Families of San Joaquin posted an update on their Facebook page a day after Nunez's arrest. They said that, as of May 22, Nunez was no longer employed by the organization.

Days after that post, the nonprofit posted their statement on the allegations, noting that their founder's arrest shook their community to its core.

In the statement, they said their focus is on their staff and volunteers who continue to serve the people of Stockton and offered thanks to people who have offered their support.

"We pray that our community and all survivors of sexual assault may find peace, love, and healing," the nonprofit said.