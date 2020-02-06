Feeding Stockton's seniors one brown bag at a time | Everyday Heroes

A volunteer with the Brown Bag program works to feed the seniors in Stockton and keep them connected to the community.

This week we want to introduce you to Rosemarie Edward, a Stockton volunteer.

She is making sure the seniors in her community don’t go hungry, and she likes to have a little fun while doing it. Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, Rosemarie Edwards holds a small food party of sorts at the Taft Community Center.

Edwards works with the Second Harvest Food Bank's Brown Bag Program.

“This is a program that is designed to help seniors with food at the beginning of the month and the end of the month,” Edwards said.

Many seniors are on fixed incomes. After rent and utility bills, there is often little money left over for groceries. The Brown Bag program provides them with more than 20 pounds of supplemental food and fresh produce.

Edwards has gone to great lengths to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic. She also goes the extra mile to check up on the Brown Bag recipient’s health and wellbeing.

“On an average day, we see 70 to 80 people,” Edwards said. “As long as they have their mask and gloves on, we get them in and out as fast as possible.”

Edwards takes the time to talk with people and inform them about special services in the community. She’s also helping people fill out the US Census, so her community has proper representation.

Edwards is an everyday hero, and you can be an everyday hero by volunteering or donating to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

