Coordinators promise a sense of warmth and community at Stockton's annual lighted boat parade

The boat parade will light up the downtown Stockton waters following a tree lighting an on-land parade.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Excitement was in the air and on the water Thursday at the Village West Marina in Stockton as some participants of the city's annual lighted boat parade made the finishing touches to their displays.

The Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade is slated to make its 41st return, Saturday.

John Tulich, who spent his Friday helping friends decorate their boat, plans to be on the water Saturday night where he says he will have the best view.

"The decorations on the boats are fantastic. It's amazing what some of these people can do with their boats and it's a good time, everybody gets together," said Tulich. "Some people prepare for almost a week depending on what they do. Some people have slides on their boats, they've got Santa Claus' on top, they've got reindeer all over."

Tulich will be onboard one of 33 decorated boats participating in the annual parade which leaves Windmill Cove at 5 p.m., Saturday.

"I love boating and this is one of the biggest highlights of the year," said Tulich. "It's great seeing the little kids and stuff like that, as we circle around especially downtown in the basin. They get all excited and the boats get nice and close. They blow the horns for them and make little circles for them so they all have a great time."

The boats will travel down the San Joaquin River, ultimately ending up in the McLeod Lake in downtown Stockton around 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

For Roger Hahn, one of the event's coordinators, the most touching moment is when the line of boats reaches the downtown waterfront to the sound of cheers from thousands of families.

The parade is named in honor of Roger's mom, Lynn, who hosted the parade for 16 years before dying in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

"For me, that's the part I really like — seeing these kids smile. It makes their days. For some kids it makes their year," said Hahn. "Parents are out there too, it's just a fun event, it's great for the community, it brings people together and gives a sense of warmth and community."

While the event is free to watch, boat owners were required to make a $25 donation to enter the parade. Proceeds will benefit the Sea Scouts organization.

The lighted boat parade is one of three holiday events in downtown Stockton on Saturday. The City of Stockton is hosting a free on-land parade and tree-lighting ceremony before the boat parade kicks off.

Stockton Holiday Parade

Start time: 3 p.m.

Location: The parade starts and finishes on Weber Avenue near the Weber Institute. The parade's route will take it near the Weber Point Events Center on El Dorado Street, Miner Avenue, Lindsay Street and Hunter Street.

Stockton Tree Lighting Ceremony

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Weber Point Events Center; 221 Center Street, Stockton, CA.

41st Annual Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade

Start time: 5 p.m.

Weber Point arrival time: Around 6:30 p.m.

Location: While the parade starts at Windmill Cove along the San Joaquin River, the best place to view it, according to coordinators, will be at the Weber Point Events Center at 221 N Center Street.

The parade will also pass by the Stockton Golf and Country Club and the Port of Stockton.

