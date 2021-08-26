Fire erupts along Beyer Lane in Stockton

Firefighter say the firefight has stretched on for hours.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters in Stockton have spent hours battling a fire along Beyer Lane.

The Stockton firefighters union said on Twitter that the fire has been burning for over two hours and still has several Stockton Fire Department units assigned to the blaze.

According to firefighters, the firefight is an interagency effort.

Lesley Reese said she and her husband were driving west along Highway 26 when they saw a billowing column of black smoke in the distance.

Video taken by the couple shows the fire burning off in the distance. ABC10 has reached out to multiple fire agencies for additional information on the fire.

