Roof collapses at Stockton Empire Theatre following morning fire

A fire erupted along the Miracle Mile in Stockton on Friday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A five-alarm fire broke out Friday morning at a shuttered business along Stockton's Miracle Mile.

Fire crews responded to the Stockton Empire Theatre around 5 a.m. for a call of smoke inside the building.

The area of the fire is located along the Miracle Mile, where many local businesses are located. Stockton Fire Department Deputy Chief Shannon Lewis said the fire primarily impacted the theater, which resulted in the roof collapsing. However, there was some water damage to nearby businesses.

No injuries were reported. The fire department is still working to determine a cause of the fire.

The Empire Theater, which opened in 1945, is familiar with fires. In the summer of 2018, the theatre was the scene of multiple fires.

Lewis suggests commuters use alternative routes throughout the morning as fire crews continue to manage the scene.

