STOCKTON, Calif. — Update:

Stockon police have announced another road closure in Stockton due to flooding.

March Lane and Quail Lakes are currently shut down due to flooding.

Original story:

A portion of Hammer Lane in Stockton has been shut down due to flooding.

Police announced a Hammer Lane closure between Lorraine Avenue and Girardi Way due to the flooding.

Numerous other streets are also said be flooded due to the rain. Police are asking people to drive safely.

Hammer Lane in Stockton has been impacted by flooding.

ABC10KXTV

Hammer Lane road closure in Stockton.

ABC10KXTV

WATCH MORE: Dog rescued after spending 24 hours trapped on top of a mountain in Truckee, near Sugar Bowl