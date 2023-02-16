Stockton poised to allow, regulate food truck parks

The plan to allow food truck parks faces two hurdles before it can be implemented.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is poised to allow and regulate food truck parks, pending approval from the city council and planning commission.

In an agenda for the city's next Feb. 23 planning commission meeting, released publicly Thursday, city staffers recommend adopting an ordinance to create regulations for food truck parks and commissaries.

According to city documents, in January 2022, the city council formed an ad-hoc committee to give insight on a potential ordinance to allow food truck parks.

The decision to create the committee came after the city notice interest beginning to spike in food truck parks and following criticism that the city faced after the abrupt closure of Stockton's first food truck park.

The proposed new ordinance sets regulations for food truck parks and commissaries. It defines a "food truck pod" as consisting of two to five trucks, a "food truck hub" as consisting of six to ten food trucks and a "food truck plaza" as consisting of 11 or more trucks.

The city's proposal includes regulating food truck parks' area requirements; setback requirements; site improvements; off-street parking; fencing; access; landscaping; solid waste and recyclable materials storage; discharge of wastewater, fats, oils and greases; maintenance; cleanup; lighting; seating; restroom facilities; pedestrian protections; alcohol sales; truck storage; live entertainment; utilities; noise; signage and operating hours.

Under the proposed ordinance, food truck parks would only be allowed to be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The ordinance must first be passed by the planning commission before heading to City Council for final approval.

