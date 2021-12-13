Former Stockton mayor talks new book, plan to end poverty in California

Michael Tubbs sits down to discuss his time as a mayor, being a new father, and his new push to end poverty in California.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs sat down with ABC10's Chris Thomas to discuss his plan to combat poverty and his new book 'The Deeper The Roots.'

During the conversation they touch on his time as mayor, being a new father, and his new push to end poverty in California.

This interview has been edited for brevity.

Q&A with Michael Tubbs

Chris Thomas: You just celebrated your anniversary. You have a new baby girl, and so that makes a daughter and son now. You just released the new book. You're living in Southern California now. Are you mad or glad about the way things happened?

Michael Tubbs: I am very glad, and I say that because I spent my entire 20s as an elected official. Losing never feels good, but I realize I learn so much more when things don't go my way.

Chris Thomas: What have you learned after your election loss?

Michael Tubbs: The biggest lesson for me was that purpose and position aren't the same. Often times, your position is a means to an end to your purpose. Purpose doesn't change, but your position might. Your title might. I'm no longer mayor of Stockton. Do I still care about ending poverty? Do I care about opportunity for all people? Do I care about making sure government works for everyone, and can I do that without being mayor? The answer is a resounding yes.

I think in many respects I'm doing more. I also learned that progress comes at a price. So if you're going to lead, if you're going to be bold, if you're going to try to make things different, you should expect conflict. In retrospect, I feel kind of naïve. My first election I won with 62% of the vote. My second election I won with 72% of the vote. I think I was naïve in thinking all this change was happening, but it wasn't going to cost something or create any conflict.

Chris Thomas: You're now launching a new program focused on Ending Poverty in California, or EPIC. Do you have tangible solutions for making that a reality?

Michael Tubbs: A guaranteed income is a solution. There are things like baby bonds that will help the racial wealth gap in the state. There are things like job guarantees (and) right to shelter. There are a variety of things that will be on the docket.

Tubbs says EPIC will release a formal report in January as part of their official launch.

