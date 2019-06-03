STOCKTON, Calif. — Speaking with conviction behind the glass in a San Joaquin County Superior courtroom in Stockton, 27-year-old Phillip Maglaya said his love for a student he abducted last summer continues.

"I still love that person to this day," he said. "I will for the rest of my life."

In a plea deal, the former Franklin High School volunteer wrestling coach was sentenced to four years in state prison. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim for 10 years and banned from owning a firearm for life.

Maglaya was charged with several felony sex charges along with a felony charge of child stealing. He must register as a sex offender for life.

In court, Maglaya apologized to the parents of the 16-year-old girl and to his own family for his actions.

"It was never my intention to harm anybody," he said. "I was only acting out of love."

Last August there was a nationwide manhunt for Maglaya and the young girl. After a week-long search, an anonymous tip led sheriffs deputies to a home on East Mendocino Avenue.

Authorities at the time said the girl was found physically unharmed and in "good condition."

During Wednesday's sentencing, the girl's father, Ron Arther, was allowed to speak. Reading from a prepared statement, he told the courtroom how his daughter left a note for her parents on the day she disappeared, saying she would be fine and telling her parents "not to worry."

After reading her note, Arther began going through phone records and noticed that one particular phone number kept coming up.

That phone number belonged to Maglaya.

Arther said he called Maglya and asked if he knew where his daughter was. Arther said Maglaya told him on the phone he had "no idea where she might be."

"He straight-up lied to us. He coached our baby girl with his influence and took her from us," Arther said, pausing to look over at Maglaya standing behind glass. "I felt so betrayed, hurt and angered. I want him to know our pain. He deserves much more than what the (district attorney) is agreeing to."

