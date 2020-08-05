Four local DMV offices open for in-person services

The DMV says they’re doing it to help customers with transactions that have to be taken care of in person.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open 25 field offices on Friday -- another big step towards reopening the state. That includes four in our area: Carmichael, Modesto, Stockton, and Yuba City.

They have all been closed since March 27. The DMV says they’re doing it to help customers with transactions that have to be taken care of in person, examples include:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placard

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows

Safeguards will still be in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as physical distancing in the offices that are open. Employees are also going to have access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, gloves, and more.

Customers will be required to have face coverings and stand six feet apart in line. To make it easier, you will be offered a text message alert so that you can wait outside until it’s your turn to be served.

The DMV also says the number of people allowed in the building will be metered and longer wait times can be expected.

The operating offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesday, when they open at 9 a.m.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the DMV has expanded its online virtual services so they are still encouraging everyone who can, to try to use the virtual services before coming in for an in-person visit.

