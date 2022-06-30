Stockton celebrating 4th of July with free parade, firework show | Need to Know

A parade through downtown Monday morning will kick off the city of Stockton's Fourth of July celebrations for the first time in two years.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is poised to celebrate Independence Day once again with the return of the city's Fourth of July Parade, Festival and Firework Show.

The parade, hosted by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, begins at 10 a.m. July 4 at the Civic Memorial Auditorium in downtown Stockton.

Directly following the parade, a free festival will kick off at the Weber Point Events Center, just feet away, culminating later in the night with a firework show.

Gates at Weber Point will open at 12 p.m. Monday and a festival featuring live music, food trucks and activities for families will continue into the night.

Fireworks are expected to light up the downtown sky starting around 9:30 p.m. and lasting roughly 20 minutes. The Weber Point Events Center will close after the firework show is complete.

Parade Route

Start at Weber Avenue and El Dorado Street

North on El Dorado Street to Oak Street

Left on Oak Street to Center Street

Left on Center Street

South on Center Street to Weber Avenue

Right on Weber Avenue

Two grandstands will be set up for parade viewers at the De Carli Plaza at Weber Avenue and El Dorado Street and at the Memorial Civic Auditorium.

Festival Live Music Lineup

1 p.m.- 3 p.m.| Blowbacks Band

4 p.m.- 6 p.m.| Nick Isaak Band

7 p.m.- 9 p.m.| Latin Magic Band

Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at your home, bypassing the parades and public events, you should read up on local ordinances before buying any fireworks.

Fireworks sold at stands beginning June 28 with the California State Fire Marshal's "Safe and Sane" label are legal to use in the city of Stockton on June 28 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and June 29 through July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

While Safe and Sane labeled fireworks are legal in Stockton, they are prohibited in unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County. The only cities in the county that allow the use of safe and sane fireworks are Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Tracy and Ripon.

With dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain in California, threats of fires increase around the Fourth of July. An average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

In the city of Stockton, city leaders voted in June to increase fines for those found with illegal fireworks. Those caught with illegal fireworks in Stockton will face a $1,000 fine the first time, increasing as violations stack up.

This year, the city is also rolling out a "Social Host Liability" ordinance which would apply fines and the cost of police and fire response to properties with illegal fireworks, to the property's owner, tenant, landlord or property manager.

If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

