Free COVID vaccinations will be available at San Joaquin Asparagus Days

Both Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for guests who attend the festival.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Free COVID vaccinations will be given out at the upcoming San Joaquin Asparagus Days at the Stockton 99 Speedway May 13 through May 16.

The vaccines are being provided by San Joaquin County Public Health Services.

“No appointment is needed. After paying for parking and entry to the event, nurses will be at a booth where anyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can walk up and register at the site,” San Joaquin County Public Health Services spokesperson Daniel Kim told ABC10 in an email.

The public health service will work with the Asparagus Days hosts to project the amount of vaccine needed for each day.

“The total amount is yet to be determined, however, they are confident that we will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for everyone there, who wants to get it,” Kim said.

For a while, it seemed as though Asparagus Days might not take place this year due to COVID restrictions, but San Joaquin County improved to the red tier on April 6 – just in time for planning for the festival.

Guests will be required to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking and are asked to maintain 6-feet of distance from other guests who are not in their immediate group. There will also be temperature checks upon entry and all tickets will be digital.

The 2021 San Joaquin Asparagus Days is taking place at a new location, the Stockton 99 Speedway located at 4105 N. Wilson Way, and there will be COVID protocols in place to keep guests safe.

This year's event will showcase classic asparagus dishes, including asparagus burritos, corn dogs, tri-tip, bacon-wrapped asparagus, deep-fried asparagus, and asparagus ice cream. A few new items this year include asparagus lemonade, strawberry & asparagus smoothies, and elote-style asparagus.

Ticket prices for the event range from $7.50 to $20.

