Roadwork snarls traffic on I-5 through Stockton

The construction work to repair pavement on the crosstown freeway interchange is expected to continue until early Monday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Roadwork on Interstate 5 left southbound traffic snarled through Stockton Saturday.

At one point Saturday evening, southbound I-5 was backed up from March Lane to the Crosstown Freeway/State Route 4, amounting to a nearly 4-mile-long jam of stop-and-go traffic.

Late Friday night, Caltrans closed the southbound I-5 interchange to Stockton's Crosstown Freeway and the Fremont Street offramp from southbound I-5.

The closures mean that drivers on southbound I-5 can not access the crosstown freeway or the city's downtown district without detouring.

Before the roadwork, drivers can use the Monte Diablo Avenue offramp and continue east on Monte Diablo Avenue in order to reach midtown Stockton and Pershing Avenue.

After the offramp and interchange closure, drivers can use the Charter Way offramp and take Charter Way east, then El Dorado Street north to get downtown.

Drivers can also exit southbound I-5 at Charter Way, re-enter I-5 on the northbound side and access the crosstown freeway from northbound I-5.

The road closures are expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday as Caltrans crews repair pavement on the interchange.

