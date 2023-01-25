Fresno Co. coroner seeks relatives of man who previously lived in Stockton

Officials said Pedro Villalta Lopez was recently at a Fresno hospital and passed away.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRESNO, Calif. — Officials are trying to find the relatives of a man who recently passed away at a Fresno hospital.

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office released an image of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. However, few details are actually known about him. Officials have only said that he previously lived in Stockton, Calexico and Mexico.

Despite combing through numerous records, county staff members haven't been able to find his relatives.

Officials said finding his immediate family members is a necessary process in order to release his body and allow him to have a proper funeral.

Anyone with information about Lopez can call the Fresno County coroner's unit at (559) 600-3400 or email the Deputy Coroner handling this case at Loretta.Andrews@fresnosheriff.org.