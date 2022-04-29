"You do the best you can to survive" Turning former inmates into viable members of society, mission of Stockton non-profit

Non-profit "Friends Outside" is all for the Biden Administration's plan to allocate $145 million to provide job training to federal inmates for reentry to society

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif — Earlier this week, the White House announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Department of Justice and the Department of Labor.

The plan calls for job skills training for federal inmates and "individualized employment and reentry plans."

The goal is to provide a "seamless transition to employment and reentry support upon release."

The Biden-Harris Administration calls it part of their "Second Chance Month."

"You do the best you can to survive and then one day make it out into the community and be a citizen," says Jason Gottlieb who served state prison time in Folsom, San Quentin and Solano.

In 1980, the 66-year-old Gottlieb got 25 years to life in prison for a deadly shooting he says he didn't commit, but he was convicted as an accomplice to the crime.



Gottlieb says he was exonerated for his crime by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

That was only after he had served 25 years, getting out in 2005.

But, along the way he realized he had a knack for counseling others behind bars.



"Can you imagine doing thirty years in a state prison and you come back out here in the community. It's very alien to you," added Gottlieb.



Gottlieb is now a case manager for nearly three dozen former inmates getting their release at the non-profit "Friends Outside."

Established in 1955, it has affiliate offices around California.



"Friends Outside" performs a number of services including resources for referral for housing, mental health, jobs, education and much more.



"We can usually tell within the first visit if this is somebody really committed and really wants to change," says "Friends Outside" Executive Director Gretchen Newby.



Newby has worked for "Friends Outside" for forty years.

She welcomes any source of money in the hopes of helping to make former inmates viable citizens again.



"They're taking advantage of what we have to offer and the other assets that we have here in the community that we can leverage and helping them. Then, their future is going to be pretty good," said Newby.



Out of prison at age 50, Jason Gottlieb's life has been transformed.

He's married with children and grandchildren.

He wants to be an example for others that life on the outside can be a successful reality, too.



"All I wanted to do was be part of my family's life and live a life," said Gottlieb.

For more information on the non-profit, go to www.friendsoutside.org.

MORE FROM STOCKTON: San Jose Police Department's Deputy Chief Stan McFadden has been chosen to lead the Stockton Police Department as the city's 50th Police Chief, the city announced Wednesday.