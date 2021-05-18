Funeral services for fallen Stockton police officer Jimmy Inn | Need to Know

Officer Jimmy Inn was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Preparations for the funeral service of fallen Stockton police officer Jimmy Inn are in place.

Inn, 30, was killed on May 11 in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Christian Life Center Church. The funeral service and burial will be private for family, friends and fellow law enforcement. But the Stockton Police Department said it would allow ABC10 to live stream the service for the public to watch.

After the service, there will be a vehicle procession for the people of the Stockton community to watch and show support.

The route will begin at Holman Road and March Lane then go west on March Lane, turn left to go south on Pacific Avenue, go eastbound on Harding Way, south on Center Street, enter eastbound Highway 4 and then end on Hwy. 99 north to Armstrong Road.

The Stockton Police Department are asking the public to line the procession route between March Lane and Crosstown Freeway as well as along the overpasses.

Who was Jimmy Inn

Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. He will be remembered by his fellow officer and wife, his son, stepson and stepdaughter.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones told ABC10 he heard an outpouring of stories about how Inn made a difference across the community.

"He came to my police call and he was there when I needed him or I ran into in this situation. He was just so kind and nice and respectful. So, I mean he just really had that compassion and that ability to be a good tactical officer," Jones said.

How to watch the service

