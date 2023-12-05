Stockton's Gabriel Flores Jr. wins home match with single punch

Flores knocked out Murray just 30 seconds into Round 1, making it his eighth career knockout.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton native Gabriel Flores Jr. returned his hometown arena Saturday to face off against opponent Derrick Murray in what was supposed to be an eight-round lightweight battle but was a one round show.

The last time he fought in the Stockton Arena was in 2019 and the fight ended nearly the exact same way, with a one-punch highlight knockout.

Winning on Mothers Day is extra special for the Stockton native, who tragically lost his mother ten years ago.

This victory is also a confidence booster for Flores, bouncing back from his unanimous decision loss last year to Giovanni Cabrera.

Flores started boxing at 14-years-old, signing his first professional contract at 16-years-old and eventually embarked on a professional boxing career, landing him where he is today.

Stockton's own Gabe Flores Jr. scored his 8th knockout victory (22nd career victory) in less than 30 seconds in his hometown tonight. Winning on Mother's Day weekend was extra special, honoring his mother who passed away 10 years ago. https://t.co/mjBfqewR9Q — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) May 14, 2023