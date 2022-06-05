California Garlic Festival coming to San Joaquin County Fairgrounds August 13 and 14

The Garlic Festival will be on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Garlic Festival is headed to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton this August.

The event will be on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m.

Tony Noceti, head of the Noceti Group which puts on the annual Asparagus Festival, will also be hosting the Garlic Festival. Noceti said the new garlic festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for at least this year, noting that the location will be reevaluated later on.

"The problem with that is it should be over in their region over there, where it came from. It's not going to be called the Gilroy Garlic Festival no more, but it is going to be a garlic festival. All those naming rights will be coming out here very shortly," Noceti previously told ABC10.

Some of the food featured at the event includes garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic mushroom and onion bread bowls will be served along with a unique sweet treat, maple brown sugar garlic ice cream.

Event Details

What: The California Garlic Festival

Where: San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

When: August 13-14 from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

How: Admission is $15 for adults (18-64); $10 for children (6-17); and free for seniors 65+, Military w/ ID and Children 5 & Under

"All I'm doing is trying to keep vendors and people happy," Noceti said.

The two-day festival will feature a car display with hot rods, muscle cars, and low-riders; interactive cooking demonstrations; local entertainment; the Miss California Garlic Festival Scholarship Pageant and Princess Program; monster truck rides; a petting zoo, carnival rides and more.

You wanted it, so we are doing it! Posted by California Garlic Festival on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

