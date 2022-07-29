Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton

The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday in an agricultural area on Gillis Road just east of the city of Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.

On scene, detectives appeared to center their investigation around a parked car with shattered windows and open doors. Officials have not released any information on a possible suspect in the homicide, or on what may have led up to the shooting.

The victim in the homicide has only been described as a male, who is currently being identified by officials with the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In their Facebook post Friday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said that Gillis Road between Farmington Road and Main Street will be closed for an "indeterminate amount of time" as the investigation continues.

The deadly shooting marks the 6th homicide case investigated by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office so far in 2022.

