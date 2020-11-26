Grandma wins $1 million from lottery scratchcard at Stockton convenience store

STOCKTON, Calif. — While on a trip to visit her grandchildren, a grandmother was in for a surprise when she stopped at a Stockton convenience store.
Susan Rios bought a Win Big Scratchers ticket while stopping at the Fast & Easy Mart on Lower Sacramento Road, and won $1 million once she scratched off her winning ticket.
Rios not believing that she actually won a million bucks, showed her eldest granddaughter to make sure her eyes weren't playing tricks on her.
"Do you know how much a million dollars is? It's a lot!" Rios was quoted as telling her granddaughter in a news release.
