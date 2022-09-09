Slice of Greece in Stockton: Annual St. Basil's Greek Festival returns for 63rd year

Coordinators of the 63rd Annual St. Basil's Greek Festival say they expect thousands of people to attend the three-day event

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Peter Koulouris makes final preparations to transform a grass lot on the campus of Stockton's St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church into an activity-filled festival grounds, a palpable sense of excitement is in the air.

"This is an event we look forward to every year," Koulouris said in between briefing volunteers and inspection officials. "It brings our parish community together with the greater community."

With large blue and white tents already set up and once again visible to drivers off of March Lane near Pacific Avenue, the 63rd Annual Saint Basil's Greek Festival is slated to make a three-day return Friday through Sunday.

For Koulouris, the parish's president and co-coordinator of the festival, the annual event is a matter of tradition and sharing culture.

"It's about the sounds and flavors of Greece in one place. Our grandfathers and grandmothers who came to this city over 100 years ago and started this church have handed down traditions and recipes," Koulouris said. "It's like a cultural exchange."

Whether trying traditional dishes like spanakopita or loukoumades, or sticking to the fan-favorite gyros and roasted lamb, Koulouris says the annual festival is teeming with Greek culture the church hopes to share with the anticipated thousands of attendees.

"We're very proud of what we put on for the community here and it's very well received, we have probably 15,000 people come through these gates every weekend," Koulouris said. "It's been very popular, it's been embraced by the community, the community that we embrace in return."

The involvement of the local community and stimulation of Stockton's economy is part of what keeps some longtime guests returning each year.

"I think any festival that we have that brings the community out and together and doing things and stimulates the economy is very important for Stockton," said Stockton resident Desiree LaFever. "I used to come with my stepdad and I just really enjoyed it."

LaFever arrived at the church with her dog Duke hours early Friday in anticipation of the annual big event and in an effort to not miss out on the fun.

"The past several years, I have been missing it because I just have other plans or other things going on and so I had plenty of time today and today is it," LaFever said. "I like spanakopita and baklava, something savory and something sweet."

Just as varietal as the food dishes, entertainment at the annual event is also expected to be a favorite for families. A kid's zone, marketplace and main stage will keep some attendees entertained between bites and drinks.

In addition to live music being played throughout the event, Greek comedian Angelo Tsarouchas is also slated to take the stage Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

For first-time attendees, LaFever recommends her favorite dishes or the classic gyros, which coordinators say they expect to sell thousands of during the course of the weekend.

"Gyros are good, you know, a different type of sandwich," LaFever said. "Come out if you can, it's a great time, great foods, the people are amazing. Take some home, that's what we came for, we're gonna take some home."

Koulouris agrees. He says after a year of preparing, he and his team are now ready to pass off decades of tradition to thousands of people through food, entertainment and music all under the big blue and white tents.

"Monday, the day after the event, we start thinking about the next one. So we're either doing it, thinking about it or preparing for it 365," Koulouris said. "We can't express the gratitude to the community for the support over all these years. I mean, after 63 years, we know we're doing something right."

Need to know:

Location:

St Basil's Greek Orthodox Church- 920 March Lane, Stockton, CA



Hours:

Friday 4-10 p.m.

Saturday- 12-10 p.m.

Sunday- 12-6 p.m.

Cost:

General admission - $5

Children 11 and under - Free with a paying adult

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: 'Swimply' | Stockton residents renting out swimming pools amid extreme heat