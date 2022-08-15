Gun seized from student during fight at a Stockton high school

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police recovered a gun from a student during a fight involving at least two other students at Lincoln High School in Stockton Monday.
The student reportedly flashed a loaded hand gun during a fight on campus during lunch time around 12:20 p.m., according to Stockton Police.
A school resource officer was able to confiscate the gun and the student was arrested.
Two students were injured from the fight, but no shots were fired.
Stockton Police are still investigating the incident and none of the students involved have been identified yet.
