Many people collect baseball cards, stamps or maybe coins, but Gary Medina has a strange fascination with windmills. He has one of the largest windmill collections in his Stockton front yard.

"My dad started collecting in the 60s," Medina said.

Windmill Ranch is one of the largest windmill collections in the world started by Medina’s father Frank. The former hay farmer passed away in 2008 at the ripe age of 98 years old.

Medina now looks over the collection and keeps the legacy of his father alive.

"His claim to fame was that he had all his teeth and no cavities,” Medina said.

It may seem like an odd accomplishment, but Gary said before his father died doctors confirmed it on the game how “Tell the Truth.”

“Had a good trip to New York; never flew before,” Medina said.

Roadside America.com was one of the last to interview Frank before he died. They captured the collector’s eccentric personality.

Medina said his dad didn't die rich but his legacy still carries in the wind.

“He had his good and bad times, but all and all he was a pretty good guy,” Medina said.

If the gate is open at Windmill Ranch, feel free to stop by and see Franks collection.

