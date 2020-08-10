Hello Kitty food truck coming to Stockton

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck launched in Southern California at Hello Kitty Con in 2014. Two trucks travel across the country selling adorable items to fans.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Northern California!

The adorable pink van, covered in colorful cartoon deserts and Hello Kitty herself, will be serving customers at Weberstown Mall on Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Fans of the feline can see the cafe on wheels near Blaze Pizza. The truck will be serving "supercute treats & merch," while supplies last. On the food and drink menu on the truck's website, they list things such as "bow bottled water," macaron sets, cookie sets and a Hello Kitty Cafe Giant Chef Cookie.

More information can be found on the Stockton appearance event page on Facebook.

Face masks and social distancing will be required for customers.

Sprinkles t-shirts, sprinkle mugs and 3-piece logo enamel pin sets are some of the things mentioned in the merchandise menu. Customers may only use credit or debit cards, cash will not be accepted by the truck.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck launched in Southern California at Hello Kitty Con in 2014. Two trucks travel across the country, selling adorable food and merch to all Hello Kitty fans.

This isn't the first time the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has visited the area. The last time was in May 2019.

To learn more about the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck or to keep an eye on the truck's appearances, visit the Sanrio website.

