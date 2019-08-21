STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people suffered major injuries and another person suffered minor injuries following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Stockton on Tuesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the chase it began on Highway 4 around 12:30 p.m.

"A Stockton CHP officer was conducting an enforcement stop. The driver failed to comply with directions and a vehicle pursuit ensued. It went through some city streets and ultimately ended up onto northbound 99," said CHP Officer Ruben Jones.

Jones said the suspect's Nissan got off at Highway 99 and Hammer Lane. The pursuit then ended after all units "deactivated their lights."

"However, the suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed westbound on Hammer Lane. Once it reached Maranatha Drive it collided with a white BMW," said Jones.

The force of the collision was so strong, the engine from the BMW flew out of the vehicle and ended up in the road on Hammer Lane.

The two people inside the Nissan had to be extricated and suffered major injuries. The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries. No one in the third vehicle involved, a Chevy Cruze, was hurt.

According to CHP, Hammer Lane from Sampson to Highway 99 will remain closed until 8 p.m.

CHP did not say what led the officer to initiate the stop that preceded the chase. None of the injured people have been identified.

