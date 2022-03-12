Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain

The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be rescheduled, city officials said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday.

The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony was expected to attract thousands to Weber Point at 5 p.m. Saturday after a parade through downtown that was scheduled for 3 p.m.

The 3 p.m. parade, hosted by the Downtown Stockton Alliance was also cancelled, according to a Facebook post on Friday.

A lighted boat parade originally scheduled to leave Windmill Cove at 5 p.m., making its way to the downtown waterfront at 6:30 p.m. will still go on as scheduled, coordinators told ABC10 Saturday.

Boat parade viewers will not be able to view the parade from Weber Point, but it will still be visible from other areas along the downtown waterfront.

In a news release, city officials said they would reschedule the tree lighting ceremony and on-land parade. They say an announcement regarding a new date will come in the coming weeks.

At the ceremony, Stockton's Mayor was slated to award a key to the city to professional mixed martial arts fighter and Stockton native Nate Diaz.

