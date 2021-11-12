Homeless shelters have capacity, city of Stockton says ahead of storms

The city of Stockton says two homeless shelters have capacity for those wanting to stay out of the rain and stay warm.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Pacific storm cycle forecasted for Dec. 12 is expected to bring most of Northern California several inches of rain and even more snow

Ahead of the storm, the city of Stockton says two homeless shelters have capacity for those wanting to stay out of the rain and stay warm.

The city says the following shelters have space and will be available to those who need them:

Gospel Center Rescue Mission - 445 S. San Joaquin Street in Stockton

Stockton Shelter for the Homeless - 411 S. Harrison Street in Stockton

According to a Facebook post, the Gospel Center Rescue Mission is just for men. While the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless is available to both men and women.

Cold, rain, and wind over the next few days. Homeless shelters have capacity. Call 2-1-1 for shelter, food, and other services. Posted by City of Stockton - Government on Friday, December 10, 2021



The city does add that if anyone needs help with finding shelter, food or other services to call 211.

A low pressure system will tap into an atmospheric river off the coast of California Sunday morning. The combination, will lead to high precipitation totals. Forecast models show the system may stall out briefly Sunday into Monday, causing rain and snow totals to increase.

Ahead of the storms, several cities providing sandbags to residents and business owners. Cities providing the sandbags include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Rocklin and Fairfield.

RELATED: