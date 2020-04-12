Murder suspect in custody after Stockton police make quick work on investigation

A suspect was arrested within 24 hours after he allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with Stockton Police Department have arrested a man less than a day after he shot and killed another person.

According to the department, Tirrell Butler, 29, was arrested within 24 hours after a shooting that killed a 35-year-old man. He has been charged with homicide.

The shooting happened on just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, along the 1800 block of W. Acacia St. When Stockton police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Though he was taken to a local hospital, he eventually died.

The department's statement said later that day, detectives were able to make the arrest of Butler. He was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.

Not other information is available at this time, and the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified. It is also still unclear what the motive of the crime was in this shooting.

