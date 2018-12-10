Stockton is showing off its artsy side, with the start of Stockton Arts Week. The 10-day celebration features more than 50 events across the city.

Highlights this year include a music and art event called ‘Stereotypes,’ Stockton Civic Theatre is holding an open rehearsal for the musical ‘Annie,’ and 'Stockton Arts Week' ends with Collide Festival, featuring Stockton’s first drone light show.

This is the third year for Stockton Arts Week. It is a Visit Stockton promotion, with many of the events organized by different artists and community groups.

Robyn F. Cheshire with Visit Stockton says the event is an important part of Stockton’s growth.

“There is a revitalization, a renaissance, if you wish, happening in Stockton right now,” Cheshire says. “To see public spaces activated by arts community is really important. It brings pride to the city. It shows off the city in a way that other things can’t. it gives us an idea of what’s possible.”

To help navigate the dozens of events, Visit Stockton has set up a guide at StocktonArtsWeek.com. There you can filter events by date, artist, organizations and businesses. A lot of the events are free, some have charges for materials, while others, like the Stockton Symphony, require you to buy a ticket.

“We want to show Stockton in a positive light,” said Cheshire. “That there are people doing really great things here.”

