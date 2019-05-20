STOCKTON, Calif. — A string of thunderstorms left behind a trail of flooding all over the city of Stockton on Sunday afternoon.

Vicki Stokes thought she waited out the storm.

"I thought that the center lane was fine but it wasn't, and my car stalled," Stokes said.

And this is what happened when Stokes tried to drive through high water.

"It was well over my tires there, so I couldn't step out up to the door, but, fortunately, the car is sealed so no water got in. [I] sat in the car for two hours and then someone told me that I could get out of the back," she said.

City workers were knee-deep in water searching for the drain to unclog the mess. Stokes had gotten stuck right across the street from the Weberstown Mall, but intersections just like this pooled up and got blocked off all over town.

Hammer Lane was no exception as authorities shut down a few blocks of the road for several hours.

"Everybody's just going off to the neighborhood side streets everywhere they can, because there's no drain down there, I think. It's probably all pooled under the bridge there," Monica Cloud, a Stockton resident said.

Cloud said traffic was so backed up that she had no choice but to go ahead and drive through the high water.

"It felt like the car was almost floating - almost. It's just you're so far into it and, when you're driving through it, you could just see spray all around you. So, you gotta really go slow," she said.

Even hours after the storm let up people were still seeing what looked like piles of snow left behind in some Stockton neighborhoods.

"It definitely looked like it snowed. It was interesting, especially driving through town - white on the roofs, white on the ground. You would have thought it snowed, which is interesting for the Central Valley," Janina Reyas, a Stockton resident said.

A sight and a day, many had never quite seen before.

"I used to live in Stockton years and years ago - it was never like this. I've never seen it like this," Stokes said.

