Barrage of illegal fireworks light up south Stockton sky

People from across Stockton and as far as Lathrop reported hearing the fireworks and seeing the bursts of light Saturday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been 82 days since the Fourth of July, but a nearly 15-minute-long firework show lit up the sky above southeast Stockton Saturday night and police say they are now investigating it.

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:40 p.m., dispatchers started getting several calls about fireworks being set off in the area around Ernie Shropshire Park.

Neighbors in the area tell ABC10 that the illegal fireworks show started around 9:35 p.m. and continued for about 15 minutes.

Officers and firefighters got to the area around 10:02 p.m., but the people allegedly setting off the fireworks had already left, leaving behind trash littered all around Shropshire Park, police said.

Officers said several parked cars were damaged in hit-and-run crashes as people left the area following the illegal display, but no injuries were reported.

Police made no arrests regarding the illegal fireworks Saturday night, but said that they do have some suspect information which they plan to follow up on.

Loud sounds and flashes of light from the barrage of fireworks could be heard and seen from miles away.

Some people took to social media to ask where the loud sounds were coming from, including Stockton City Councilman Dan Wright, whose council district is nearly seven miles away from the park where the fireworks were being ignited.

My wife and I listened for several minutes. Sounded like fireworks 🎇 to me. She insisted it was thunder. 🌩️ — Dan Wright (@drw582) September 24, 2023

Other posts on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments with dozens of people reporting hearing the loud noises across the city and as far away as Lathrop.

Watch more from ABC10: Mid-Autumn Festival held in Stockton, celebrating culture and heritage