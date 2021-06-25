3 inmates believed to be involved in man's death at San Joaquin County's Honor Farm facility

The death is being investigated as an inmate-on-inmate death.

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Authorities are reporting an inmate-on-inmate death at a San Joaquin County Jail.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, during the 10 p.m. inmate check on Thursday, June 24, authorities found one of the inmates at the Honor Farm facility injured. Despite efforts of the staff, the inmate died from his injuries.

The death is being investigated as an inmate-on-inmate death and authorities believe three inmates were involved. All three men have been identified, although their names were not released, and will be rebooked to include homicide charges. Authorities are looking into whether there are any more suspects.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but officials said he was a 49-year-old man who was arrested on June 23. He was scheduled to be released on July 1.