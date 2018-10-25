If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Friends and family of the late Alex Spanos said their final goodbyes on Wednesday, as the Stockton businessman and owner of the Chargers NFL franchise was laid to rest.

The local icon passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on October 9. A private celebration of life service held at Spanos's alma mater, the University of Pacific, capped off three days of events to honor the longtime NFL team owner.

The invitation-only service had enough guests to fill the floor of the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was among the dignitaries that spoke to Spanos's legacy during the service.

Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Chicago Bulls and White Sox, Colts owner Jim Irsay, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue were also in attendance to honor the man who will be forever synonymous with the city of Stockton.

Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, and sportscaster Jim Gray also addressed the crowd during the private event that hosted about one thousand guests.

Spanos, who went from working in his father's Stockton bakery as a young boy to owning an NFL team, was the patriarch of one of the most philanthropic families in the region. Spanos used the money made from his highly successful construction business to give back to the community.

The Spanos name can be seen throughout our region as the Stockton businessman donated generously to several local charities, hospitals, schools and athletic programs in Northern California. He became the owner of the Chargers in 1985 and 10 years later, Spanos watched the Bolts make their first and only Super Bowl appearance to date.

But many of Spanos's closest friends and loved ones will remember him best as a man of faith who always put family first. Five of Spanos's 15 grandchildren spoke during his celebration of life service that comes just two months after the passing of his wife, Faye. Spanos was laid to rest in Lodi.

