San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation

The 25-year-old was found shot dead in his car in July, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city.

Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in his car in the 1800 block of Gillis Road, just north of Farmington Road also known as State Route 4.

Detectives say Acevedo-Vega was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the homicide.

The area where Acevedo-Vega was found is a sparsely populated, mostly agricultural neighborhood just east of the Stockton city limits.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help with finding answers in the case.

Authorities ask those with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call detectives at 209-468-4400 or to reach out to Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 where a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information.

Homicide Detectives Asking for Public's Help Case# 22-16385 Tomorrow will mark three months since 25-year-old Jaime... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 28, 2022

Watch More from ABC10: Stockton adds teeth to law banning homeless encampments nearly everywhere